Rob Zombie is directing a follow-up to The Devil’s Rejects

If you’re looking for a good fright but have already blown through the 100 Scariest Movies of All Time, fear not. As Bloody Disgusting reports, a follow-up to 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects is on the way from writer/director Rob Zombie.

The Devil’s Rejects was a spinoff of Zombie’s 2003 directorial debut, House of 1,000 Corpses, and continued to follow the menacing ways of Captain Spaulding and the rest of the crazed Firefly Family. While Zombie’s upcoming film will definitely be another installment in this franchise series, it’s uncertain whether the plot will technically be a sequel given The Devil’s Rejects’s pretty, uhh, final and fatal last scene. [Spoiler Alert] If you’ll recall, that film ended in a barrage of bullets as the Firefly Family and a group of police officers faced off on a road. It’s believed Spaulding & the entire clan died in the bloody skirmish.

Revisit a couple of clips from The Devil’s Rejects below: