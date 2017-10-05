Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame 2018 nominees: Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush

Photo by Nina Corcoran (Radiohead)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed the nominees for its class of 2018. They include Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Nina Simone, Depeche Mode, and Judas Priest.

Other finalists include Bon Jovi, The Cars, Eurythmics, Dire Straits, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, The Meters, The Moody Blues, The Zombies, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Link Wray.

The top five vote-getters, as determined by a group of artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote, will be announced in December. They will then be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony held in April 2017 at the Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio. HBO will broadcast the ceremony later in the year.

The Hall of Fame will once again honor specific members of each band as opposed to the full lineup, a policy that was first introduced last year. As such, Depeche Mode’s current lineup of Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher is listed along with former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder. Representing Judas Priest are frontman Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing, and drummers Scott Travis, Les Binks and Dave Holland. Dire Straits’ eligible lineup is made up of frontman Mark Knopfler, bassist John Illsley, drummer Pick Withers, guitarist David Knopfler, and keyboardists Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher.

In order for an artist to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, their first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago or earlier. Radiohead, Rage, Bush, Simone, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, and Dire Straits are all appearing on the ballot for the ballot for the first time, with Radiohead and Rage doing so in their first year of eligibility.

Last year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class included Pearl Jam, Tupac, Journey, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, and Yes.