Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after accusing Ben Affleck of lying about Harvey Weinstein

Twitter has suspended the account of actress Rose McGowan following a tweet in which she accused Ben Affleck of having prior knowledge of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE,” McGowan wrote in a message posted to Instagram. She included a screenshot of a message from Twitter saying she violated “Twitter rules” and will need to “delete tweets that violate our rules” in order to restore full functionality.

Update: According to Twitter, McGowan’s account was suspended because she tweeted a private phone number. Her access has since been restored.

McGowan, who reportedly reached a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an incident in a hotel room during Sundance Film Festival, had accused Affleck of lying about his knowledge of Weinstein’s behavior. “‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face,” McGowan recounted Affleck saying, to which she added, “The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

Yesterday, Affleck publicly apologized to Hilarie Burton, an actress and former MTV correspondent who accused him of sexual misconduct during a 2003 appearance on TRL.