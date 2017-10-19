Roseanne Barr got drunk and picked a fight with Rob Reiner over “all that Russian BS”

Last night, two highly opinionated celebrities collided in New York City and, good god, we wish we could’ve been there to witness it. On Twitter, Roseanne Barr, a noted supporter of President Donald Trump, revealed that she “drank too much” and “got into a fight” with director Rob Reiner “over all that Russian BS.” Reiner, understandably blindsided by the terrifying sight of a drunk Roseanne Barr, told her he wasn’t “going to listen to this.”

“I said, ‘u should politely discuss opinions’,” she continues, though can assume there was nothing polite about her approach, especially when you consider she just said she “got into a fight.”

i drank too much in NYC and saw Rob Reiner and could not help myself-I went over to him & got into a fight with him over all that Russian BS — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 19, 2017

i said "you're buying fake news" he said, "I'm not going to listen to this. I'm out of here." I said-'u should politiely discuss opinions!' — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 19, 2017

If you’re wondering where “Russian BS” and Reiner intersect, it’s with the newly formed Committee to Investigate Russia. The non-profit was started by Reiner and journalist David Frum, and just recently released a video featuring the distinctive vocal talents of Morgan Freeman. Their mission is to to spread information about Russia’s “involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and its threat to the country’s institutions.” Christ, haven’t the celebrities learned by now to stay out of this?

As for Barr, she promises to reserve her cuckoo beliefs for loud interactions in major metropolitan areas, as she recently tweeted that her forthcoming Roseanne reboot “IS NOT ABOUT TRUMP!”

MY NEW SHOW IS NOT ABOUT TRUMP! IT'S ABOUT A MIDWESTERN FAMILY. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2017

Sigh, but isn’t everything about Trump these days?