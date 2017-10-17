Rostam announces first-ever North American tour

Photo by Alex John Beck

Rostam Batmanglij has announced a string of North American headlining dates in support of Half-Light, his excellent solo debut. The tour, his first such outing as a solo artist, kicks off in Atlanta on January 29th.

Of the tour, Rostam had this to say, “If you’ve never seen me perform, it’s always with strings—usually a string quartet—, live percussion, and video projections. I’m so psyched to see you out there on the road in January, February, and throughout 2018.” Prior to the North American leg, Rostam will make appearances at The Growlers Six later this month and tour Europe in November.

Check out the full list of dates and watch Rostam perform an in-studio session for Seattle’s KEXP below. Fans who follow the multi-instrumentalist and producer extraordinaire on Spotify will receive special pre-sale offers beginning tomorrow (October 18th).

Rostam 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

10/28 – San Pedro, CA @ The Growlers Six

11/01 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris Festival

11/03 – Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/05 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

11/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

11/08 – Oslo, NO @ BLå

11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn

11/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (Small Room)

11/14 – London, UK @ The Courtyard Theatre

01/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

01/30 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

02/01 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

02/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary)

02/05 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

02/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Theater at The Andy Warhol Museum

02/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Ladies Literary Club

02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

02/13 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

02/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

02/16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

02/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

02/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

02/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

* = w/ HAIM