Rostam announces first-ever North American tour

Photo by Alex John Beck
Rostam Batmanglij has announced a string of North American headlining dates in support of Half-Light, his excellent solo debut. The tour, his first such outing as a solo artist, kicks off in Atlanta on January 29th.
Of the tour, Rostam had this to say, “If you’ve never seen me perform, it’s always with strings—usually a string quartet—, live percussion, and video projections. I’m so psyched to see you out there on the road in January, February, and throughout 2018.” Prior to the North American leg, Rostam will make appearances at The Growlers Six later this month and tour Europe in November.
Check out the full list of dates and watch Rostam perform an in-studio session for Seattle’s KEXP below. Fans who follow the multi-instrumentalist and producer extraordinaire on Spotify will receive special pre-sale offers beginning tomorrow (October 18th).
Rostam 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
10/28 – San Pedro, CA @ The Growlers Six
11/01 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris Festival
11/03 – Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/05 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
11/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
11/08 – Oslo, NO @ BLå
11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn
11/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (Small Room)
11/14 – London, UK @ The Courtyard Theatre
01/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
01/30 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
02/01 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
02/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary)
02/05 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
02/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Theater at The Andy Warhol Museum
02/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Ladies Literary Club
02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
02/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
02/13 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
02/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
02/16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
02/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
02/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
02/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
* = w/ HAIM