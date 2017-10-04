Run the Jewels to open Lorde’s North American tour

Lorde’s early 2018 North American tour in support of Melodrama was already something to look forward to, and now there’s even more reason to be excited. The New Zealand pop auteur has recruited some pretty impressive acts, albeit left-field choices to open the tour, namely: hip-hop behemoths Run the Jewels and symphonic singer-songwriter Mitski.

Like Lorde, both RTJ and Mitski delivered excellent releases within the last year or so. El-P and Killer Mike dropped RTJ3 on Christmas Eve 2016 and Mitski put out Puberty 2 last summer.

Check out Lorde’s full tour schedule — which also includes shows in Europe, Australia, and her native New Zealand — below.

Lorde 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/04 – Tilburg, NL @ O13 #

10/05 – Paris, FR @ Zenith #

10/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotta Arena #

10/08 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur #

10/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Saint Jordi Club #

10/11 – Munchen, DE @ Zenith #

10/12 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique #

10/14 – Koln, DE @ Palladium #

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome #

10/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #

10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #

10/18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene #

10/19 – Trondheim, NO @ UKA 17 Festival #

11/07 – Dunedin, NZ @ Town Hall

11/08 – Christchurch, NL @ Isaac Theatre Royal

11/11 – Wellington, NZ @ Michael Fowler Centre

11/12 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station

11/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station

11/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station

11/18 – West Perth, AU @ Kings Park

11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt

11/22 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt

11/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

11/25 – Canberra, AU @ Spilt Milk

11/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

03/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center ^*

03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena ^*

03/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^*

03/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^*

03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^*

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena ^*

03/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden ^*

03/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center *

03/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena ^*

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center *

03/16 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena *

03/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

03/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

03/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena ^$

03/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^$

03/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^$

03/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^$

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre ^$

03/31 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^$

04/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^$

04/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^$

04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^$

04/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^$

04/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun ^$

04/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^$

04/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena $

04/12 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena ^$

04/14 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center ^$

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^$

# = w/ Khalid

* = w/ Tove Styrke

^ = w/ Run the Jewels

$ = w/ Mitski

Watch Lorde’s video for “Perfect Places”:

Watch Run the Jewels’ video for “Legend Has It”:

Watch Mitski’s video for “Your Best American Girl”: