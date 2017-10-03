Menu
Ryan Adams covers Tegan and Sara’s “Back in Your Head”: Stream

Tenth anniversary The Con X covers album arrives in a few weeks

on October 03, 2017, 12:59pm
Photo by David Brendan Hall

Tegan and Sara are drawing closer to the release of The Con X, a covers album honoring the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough record, The Con. The Quin sisters enlisted a number of their famous friends and colleagues for the collection, including Paramore singer Hayley Williams, Bleachers, Shura, and Mykki Blanco.

Last month, we heard CHVRCHES provide an update on “Call It Off”. Today, we’ve received another new spin on a Tegan and Sara original courtesy of Ryan Adams. The Prisoner songwriter has taken on “Back in Your Head”, turning it up a notch in terms of crunchy, rollicking energy. Take a listen below.

The Con X arrives October 20th through Warner Bros.; it will be supported with a full tour from the sister duo.

Here’s the original for comparison:

