S U R V I V E’s Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon announce Stranger Things 2 OST, share new track: Stream

Netflix’s Stranger Things not only launched a killer new genre franchise, a bevy fresh-faced stars, and a nostalgia for a Spielbergian sense of the supernatural, but also the synthesized symphonies of Austin’s S U R V I V E, whose Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon scored the show. The band is returning for the show’s second season, and ahead of its October 27th premiere, they’ve offered up their first selection from our return to Hawkins, Indiana.
Appropriately, it’s called “Walkin’ in Hawkins,” and the straightforward tunes carries an autumnal vibe in its looping synths. This seems appropriate considering the show’s first trailer have made it clear that it’s Halloween season in Hawkins. Listen to it below.
“In Season 2 we’re introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate,” Dixon and Stein said in a statement. “We’ve created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1.” Previously, they announced the soundtrack would likely be “darker and weirder.”
The season two soundtrack will arrive digitally on October 20th via Invada and Lakeshore. CD, vinyl, and cassette releases are also on the way. See the album’s artwork and tracklist below. Maybe, as with the episode’s recently revealed titles, there’s clues to be found,
Stranger Things 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27th.
Stranger Things 2 OST Artwork:
Stranger Things 2 OST Tracklist:
01. Walkin’ in Hawkins
02. Home
03.. Eulogy
04. On the Bus
05. Presumptuous
06. Eight Fifteen
07. The First Lie
08. Scars
09. I Can Save Them
10. Descent Into the Rift
11. Chicago
12. Looking for a Way Out
13. Birth / Rescue
14. In the Woods
15. Digging
16. Symptoms
17. Eggo in the Snow
18. Soldiers
19. Choices
20. Never Tell
21. She Wants Me to Find Her
22. Shouldn’t Have Lied
23. It’s a Trap
24. Crib
25. The Return
26. Escape
27. We Go Out Tonight
28. Connect the Dots
29. The Hub
30. On Edge
31. What Else Did You See?
32. Run
33. Levitation
34. To Be Continued