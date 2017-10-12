S U R V I V E’s Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon announce Stranger Things 2 OST, share new track: Stream

Netflix’s Stranger Things not only launched a killer new genre franchise, a bevy fresh-faced stars, and a nostalgia for a Spielbergian sense of the supernatural, but also the synthesized symphonies of Austin’s S U R V I V E, whose Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon scored the show. The band is returning for the show’s second season, and ahead of its October 27th premiere, they’ve offered up their first selection from our return to Hawkins, Indiana.

Appropriately, it’s called “Walkin’ in Hawkins,” and the straightforward tunes carries an autumnal vibe in its looping synths. This seems appropriate considering the show’s first trailer have made it clear that it’s Halloween season in Hawkins. Listen to it below.

“In Season 2 we’re introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate,” Dixon and Stein said in a statement. “We’ve created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1.” Previously, they announced the soundtrack would likely be “darker and weirder.”

The season two soundtrack will arrive digitally on October 20th via Invada and Lakeshore. CD, vinyl, and cassette releases are also on the way. See the album’s artwork and tracklist below. Maybe, as with the episode’s recently revealed titles, there’s clues to be found,

Stranger Things 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27th.

Stranger Things 2 OST Artwork:

Stranger Things 2 OST Tracklist:

01. Walkin’ in Hawkins

02. Home

03.. Eulogy

04. On the Bus

05. Presumptuous

06. Eight Fifteen

07. The First Lie

08. Scars

09. I Can Save Them

10. Descent Into the Rift

11. Chicago

12. Looking for a Way Out

13. Birth / Rescue

14. In the Woods

15. Digging

16. Symptoms

17. Eggo in the Snow

18. Soldiers

19. Choices

20. Never Tell

21. She Wants Me to Find Her

22. Shouldn’t Have Lied

23. It’s a Trap

24. Crib

25. The Return

26. Escape

27. We Go Out Tonight

28. Connect the Dots

29. The Hub

30. On Edge

31. What Else Did You See?

32. Run

33. Levitation

34. To Be Continued