Sam Smith announces new album and North American tour, unveils “Pray”: Stream

Ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Sam Smith has formally announced his sophomore studio album. He’s also revealed a new single and mapped out dates for an extensive supporting tour.
The album is entitled, The Thrill Of It All, and is set to arrive November 3rd through Capitol Records. He recorded it alongside close friend and long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes, with additional contributions from superstar producers including Timbaland, Malay, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and Stargate.
The standard version of the album spans 10 tracks, with the deluxe edition tacking on four bonus cuts. The first single, “Too Good At Goodbyes”, serve as the opening track. “Pray”, which was released in conjunction with tonight’s announcement, closes the album. Stream “Pray” below.
The Thrill Of It All arrives three years after Smith’s Grammy Award-winning debut, In the Lonely Hour.
The Thrill Of It All Tracklist:
01. Too Good At Goodbyes
02. Say It First
03. One Last Song
04. Midnight Train
05. Burning
06. Him
07. Baby, You Make Me Crazy
08. No Peace (feat. YEBBA)
09. Palace
10. Pray
11. Nothing Left For You *
12. The Thrill Of It All *
13. Scars *
14. One Day At A Time *
* = Deluxe Edition Bonus Track
Beginning in June, Smith will embark on a North American arena tour in support of the album. The docket includes shows two shows in New York City — one at Madison Square Garden and one at Barclays — plus a pair of gigs at Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 12th. Each ticket purchased online will include a copy of The Thrill Of It All.
Sam Smith 2018 Tour Dates:
06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
06/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
06/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
07/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
07/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/14 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
07/25 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
07/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
08/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
08/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
08/31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
09/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
09/05 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
09/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome