Sam Smith announces new album and North American tour, unveils “Pray”: Stream

Ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Sam Smith has formally announced his sophomore studio album. He’s also revealed a new single and mapped out dates for an extensive supporting tour.

The album is entitled, The Thrill Of It All, and is set to arrive November 3rd through Capitol Records. He recorded it alongside close friend and long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes, with additional contributions from superstar producers including Timbaland, Malay, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and Stargate.

The standard version of the album spans 10 tracks, with the deluxe edition tacking on four bonus cuts. The first single, “Too Good At Goodbyes”, serve as the opening track. “Pray”, which was released in conjunction with tonight’s announcement, closes the album. Stream “Pray” below.

The Thrill Of It All arrives three years after Smith’s Grammy Award-winning debut, In the Lonely Hour.

The Thrill Of It All Tracklist:

01. Too Good At Goodbyes

02. Say It First

03. One Last Song

04. Midnight Train

05. Burning

06. Him

07. Baby, You Make Me Crazy

08. No Peace (feat. YEBBA)

09. Palace

10. Pray

11. Nothing Left For You *

12. The Thrill Of It All *

13. Scars *

14. One Day At A Time *

* = Deluxe Edition Bonus Track

Beginning in June, Smith will embark on a North American arena tour in support of the album. The docket includes shows two shows in New York City — one at Madison Square Garden and one at Barclays — plus a pair of gigs at Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 12th. Each ticket purchased online will include a copy of The Thrill Of It All.

Sam Smith 2018 Tour Dates:

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

06/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

06/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

07/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/14 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

07/25 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

07/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

08/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

08/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

08/31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

09/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

09/05 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

09/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome