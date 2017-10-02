Sam Smith covers George Michael’s “Father Figure” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge: Watch

On Friday, Sam Smith was the final act to stop by BBC Radio 1 as part of the station’s month-long Live Lounge marathon. During his set, the British singer paid tribute to his “favorite artist of all-time” by covering George Michael’s “Father Figure.”

After covering Alicia Key’s “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart”, Smith said, “I wanted to pick my favorite artist of all-time and that is the incredible George Michael” before launching into his version of the late British icon’s no. 1 song. Watch the exuberant performance above.

Smith also performed his most recent single, “Too Good At Goodbyes”. Check it out below.

“Too Good At Goodbyes” is the first preview of Smith’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s In the Lonely Hour. The new album reportedly features contributions from Timbaland and Frank Ocean associate Malay. There are apparently two versions of the album, one with 10 tracks and the other spanning 14. Stay tuned for more as it is announced.

Smith’s visit to the Live Lounge came on the heels of appearances from the likes of Lorde, JAY-Z, The Killers, Jared Leto, and more.