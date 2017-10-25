Sam Smith performs “Too Good at Goodbyes” on Ellen: Watch

Sam Smith was a guest on the Ellen show earlier this week, promoting his new album The Thrill of It All. With his band shrouded in shadow behind him, the UK crooner performed a beautiful rendition of his hit single “Too Good at Goodbyes”. Catch the replay above.

Smith also sat down with the host to chat about his life and career. He discussed the fact that he lives in a haunted house, which led Ellen to pull one of her infamous scare pranks on the unsuspecting singer. Well, to be fair, he suspected something — he just didn’t suspect two things. He also addressed his 2016 Oscar flub, when he incorrectly said he was the first openly gay man to win an Academy Award. “It all started with a hip flask,” Smith chuckled. “Of tequila.”

Check out the Oscar story — in which he also touches on the heartbreak that led to many of the new LP’s songs — and watch Smith get the living daylights scared out of him below.