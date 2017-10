Sam Smith is set to release his sophomore full-length, The Thrill Of It All, on November 3rd. Last night, he got a chance to showcase the album on a national stage by serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. He first performed “Too Good At Goodbyes” (above) and “Pray” (below).

Last night’s episode of SNL also featured a performance from Jason Aldean, who opened the show with a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in tribute to victims of last week’s Las Vegas shooting.