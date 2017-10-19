See The Chi in trailer for new Showtime series from Master of None’s Lena Waithe: Watch

Lena Waithe made history at this year’s Emmy Awards when she became the first black woman to win the award for best writing in a comedy series. Now, she’s riding that momentum into a brand new series of her own. Called The Chi, it will premiere on Showtime on January 7th.

As its name implies, Chicago will serve as the backdrop for the show’s cast of characters, several of whom are introduced in the show’s first trailer. Brisk and vibrant, the clip sets Raury’s “Devil’s Whisper” under shots that highlight the beauty, the art, the innocence, and, of course, the violence of the city’s oft-ignored neighborhoods. It’s been described as “a powerful coming-of-age drama series about an interconnected group of working-class African-Americans on Chicago’s volatile south side.” See the full trailer above.

I rep #TheChi everywhere I go, if you’re feeling the teaser hit that retweet button #January7th @SHOTheChi pic.twitter.com/Mt1Kno9NTL — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) October 18, 2017

Waithe will serve as writer, producer, and performer on the show, which also counts Common among its producers. Other notable names in the cast include Moonlight’s Alex R. Hibbert, The Get Down’s Yolanda Ross, Queen of Katwe’s Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Mudbound’s Jason Mitchell.