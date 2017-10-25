Menu
Selena Gomez teams up with Marshmello on new single “Wolves”: Stream

The follow-up to Gomez's summer hit "Fetish"

by
on October 25, 2017, 1:20pm
0 comments

Selena Gomez is back today with the follow-up to this summer’s smash hit, “Fetish” . Her latest single is titled, “Wolves”, and features production from DJ/producer Marshmello, who previously crafted radio magic with Khalid.

Just in time for Halloween, here Gomez’s voice often takes on the quality of a plume of smoke that’s eerily spiraling in the night sky. Curling guitars also accompany the mix before a country/folk pop build-up (would love to hear First Aid Kit cover this) eventually gives way to a restrained “drop” from Marshmello. The producer’s work is more patient than anything else — there’s no wild, screwy noise, thankfully — which falls in line with the rest of the song’s atmosphere. Hear it above.

Recently, Gomez was covered by Courtney Love (“Hands to Myself”) and HAIM (“Bad Liar”).

