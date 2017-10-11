Shamir laments “Straight Boy” in music video for new, melancholy track: Watch

One-time dance pop star Shamir made quite the pivot back in April when he released Hope, a collection of lo-fi tracks he recorded over a single weekend. Last month, the release of “90’s Kids” heralded yet another new LP, Revelations. Now, Shamir has released the album’s closing track, “Straight Boy”.

“All straight boys care about is how they’re viewed from the outside,” he sings against steady electric strums and subtle synths. Its accompanying video finds Shamir and a cohort playing plaintively against an all-white background. Watch it above.

Shamir has said Revelations will be inspired by “outsider music, country and punk,” and will consist of “raw and vulnerable” songs “stripped down to their emotional core.”

Revelations, which drops on November 3rd, is available for pre-order here. For every sale, Shamir and Father/Daughter will donate $1 to the Mental Health Association of PA.

In December, Shamir will embark on a North American tour in support of the album.

Shamir 2017 Tour Dates:

12/04 – Columbus, OH @ Basement *

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

12/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

12/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel ^

12/10 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont ^

12/11 – Boston, MA @ The Great Scott ^

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

12/15 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ^

12/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

* = w/ Peaer

^ = w/ Partner