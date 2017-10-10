Sharon Jones’ final album, Soul of a Woman, to be posthumously released in November

Photo by Jacob Blickenstaff

Soul legend Sharon Jones passed away in November 2016 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Now, her longtime label, Daptone Records, is prepping her final album with the Dap-Kings, Soul of a Woman, for a November 17th release.

Serving as the follow-up Jones’ Grammy-nominated 2014 LP, Give the People What They Want, the forthcoming record collects 11 new songs with titles like “Sail On!”, “Come and Be a Winner”, “Rumors”, and “When I Saw Your Face”. Described by a press statement as “a lush, orchestral masterpiece,” it was recorded to eight-track tape at Daptone’s House of Soul studio in Brooklyn.

(Read: SXSW Film Review: Miss Sharon Jones!)

According to Dap-Kings bassist Bosco Mann, the album shows two sides of Jones. The initial plan was to focus on string-heavy balladry, potentially leading to a tour with a string section or even symphony orchestras. As it became clear this could well be Jones’ final album, however, more up-tempo material was added to give her the funky edge fans have always loved. “Side one is the more raw live side,” Mann said in a press release, “while side two is more moody and orchestrated—more of a departure from her carnivorous live persona.”

Daptone is previewing Soul of a Woman with the plucky opening track, “Matter of Time”. Check it out below via its corresponding music video, which features footage from past tours (fellow Daptone great Charles Bradley makes a cameo).

Soul of a Woman Artwork:

Soul of a Woman Tracklist:

01. Matter of Time

02. Sail On

03. Just Give Me Your Time

04. Come and Be a Winner

05. Rumors

06. Pass Me By

07. Searching for a New Day

08. These Tears (No Longer for You)

09. When I Saw Your Face

10. Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)

11. Call on God