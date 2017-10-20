Sharon Van Etten shares new song, “Passion and Love”, as part of Planned Parenthood compilation: Stream

Photo by Ben Kaye

Sharon Van Etten is hitting the studio in November to begin working on the follow-up to 2014’s Are We There, but rest assured that she’s left us plenty of new material to sift through as we wait for its release. Not only is she reissuing her debut album, because i was in love, on November 17th, but she’s recently collaborated with the likes of Lee Ranaldo, Michael Cera, Hercules & Love Affair, and Maggie Rogers, as well as contributed to the Twin Peaks reboot.

She also provided a new song to the 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood compilation, which dropped today and features a previously unheard recording of a song called “Passion and Love”. Acoustic fingerpicking and Van Etten’s rich, yearning vocals carry the sweet, simple track, serving as yet another reminder of the songwriter’s natural talent. Listen to it below.

Head to IStandWithPP.org or 7InchesforPlannedParenthood.com for more info on the compilation, which also features the likes of Feist, Foo Fighters, and Bon Iver, as well as comedians like Tig Notaro, Sarah Silverman, and Jenny Slate. You can also stream the entire thing here.