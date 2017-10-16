Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Sia announces album of holiday originals, Everyday is Christmas

A 10-track collection of new Christmas classic co-written by Greg Kurstin

by
on October 16, 2017, 10:59am
0 comments

​​Photo by RJ Shaughnessy

Get ready for a Sia Christmas, as the Aussie pop star has announced a new album of original holiday songs. Entitled Everyday is Christmas, the 10-track collection marks her first release with her new label, Atlantic, and is set to arrive on November 17th.

Sia co-wrote all the songs with super producer Greg Kurstin, who also helped pen half of her 1000 Forms of Fear album and tracks like “Bird Set Free” and “Cheap Thrills” from This Is ActingThe lead single is ominously called “Santa’s Coming For Us” and other track titles include “Candy Cane Lane”, “Puppies Are Forever”, “Ho Ho Ho”, and “Underneath the Mistletoe”.

Check out the album’s cover art and full tracklist below.

Everyday is Christmas Artwork:

sia eic cover art Sia announces album of holiday originals, Everyday is Christmas

Everyday is Christmas Tracklist:
01. Santa’s Coming For Us
02. Candy Cane Lane
03. Snowman
04. Snowflake
05. Ho Ho Ho
06. Puppies Are Forever
07. Sunshine
08. Underneath The Mistletoe
09. Everyday is Christmas
10. Underneath The Christmas Lights

Previous Story
Kendrick Lamar on Donald Trump’s presidency: “It’s just building up the fire in me”
Next Story
Flying Lotus appears to defend The Gaslamp Killer: “The Internet is a fucking liar”
No comments
More Stories