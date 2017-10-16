Sia announces album of holiday originals, Everyday is Christmas

​​Photo by RJ Shaughnessy

Get ready for a Sia Christmas, as the Aussie pop star has announced a new album of original holiday songs. Entitled Everyday is Christmas, the 10-track collection marks her first release with her new label, Atlantic, and is set to arrive on November 17th.

Sia co-wrote all the songs with super producer Greg Kurstin, who also helped pen half of her 1000 Forms of Fear album and tracks like “Bird Set Free” and “Cheap Thrills” from This Is Acting. The lead single is ominously called “Santa’s Coming For Us” and other track titles include “Candy Cane Lane”, “Puppies Are Forever”, “Ho Ho Ho”, and “Underneath the Mistletoe”.

Check out the album’s cover art and full tracklist below.

Everyday is Christmas Artwork:

Everyday is Christmas Tracklist:

01. Santa’s Coming For Us

02. Candy Cane Lane

03. Snowman

04. Snowflake

05. Ho Ho Ho

06. Puppies Are Forever

07. Sunshine

08. Underneath The Mistletoe

09. Everyday is Christmas

10. Underneath The Christmas Lights