Sia shares new holiday song “Santa’s Coming For Us”: Stream

Photo by RJ Shaughnessy

With November fast approaching, Sia is here to help usher in the holidays with her upcoming album, Everyday is Christmas. The collection features 10 original songs, co-produced with frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin, and serves as her first release on Atlantic Records.

The album’s lead single, “Santa’s Coming For Us”, has been revealed today, and thankfully it’s not as creepy as its title would have you believe. “Singing to the deer in the skies, singing as they jingle, jingle, jingle tonight,” Sia declares playfully, a tone not often heard in her powerful, anthemic pop ballads. “Sing your heart out with all of your love, Santa’s coming for us.”

Hear it below.

Everyday is Christmas arrives November 17th. Sia’s last full-length came in 2016 with This Is Acting.

Everyday is Christmas Tracklist:

01. Santa’s Coming For Us

02. Candy Cane Lane

03. Snowman

04. Snowflake

05. Ho Ho Ho

06. Puppies Are Forever

07. Sunshine

08. Underneath The Mistletoe

09. Everyday is Christmas

10. Underneath The Christmas Lights