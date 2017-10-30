Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Sia shares new holiday song “Santa’s Coming For Us”: Stream

Lead single appears on the upcoming festive collection, Everyday is Christmas

by
on October 30, 2017, 1:40pm
0 comments

Photo by RJ Shaughnessy

With November fast approaching, Sia is here to help usher in the holidays with her upcoming album, Everyday is Christmas. The collection features 10 original songs, co-produced with frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin, and serves as her first release on Atlantic Records.

The album’s lead single, “Santa’s Coming For Us”, has been revealed today, and thankfully it’s not as creepy as its title would have you believe. “Singing to the deer in the skies, singing as they jingle, jingle, jingle tonight,” Sia declares playfully, a tone not often heard in her powerful, anthemic pop ballads. “Sing your heart out with all of your love, Santa’s coming for us.”

Hear it below.

Everyday is Christmas arrives November 17th. Sia’s last full-length came in 2016 with This Is Acting.

Everyday is Christmas Tracklist:
01. Santa’s Coming For Us
02. Candy Cane Lane
03. Snowman
04. Snowflake
05. Ho Ho Ho
06. Puppies Are Forever
07. Sunshine
08. Underneath The Mistletoe
09. Everyday is Christmas
10. Underneath The Christmas Lights

Previous Story
Bruce Springsteen contributes new song, “Freedom Cadence”, to Thank You for Your Service soundtrack: Stream
Next Story
What The Handmaid’s Tale Can Tell Us About Hollywood’s Sexual Assault Allegations
No comments
More Stories