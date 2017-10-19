Simpsons documentary about landmark episode “Homer at the Bat” to air Sunday

The Simpsons aired one of its best episodes, “Homer at the Bat”, twenty-five years ago this February. To celebrate the anniversary, Fox is premiering an hour-long satirical documentary this Sunday entitled, Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The special is directed by Morgan Spurlock, who also helmed 2010’s The Simpsons 20th Anniversary Special — In 3-D! On Ice!. It satirizes Ken Burns’ documentary series, Baseball, and pays tribute to the landmark episode with interviews from eight of the baseball players who appeared in “Homer at the Bat”, as well as Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge, Nick Offerman, Russell Brand, George Will, Tim Gunn, and Dr. Oz.

Sportscasters Bob Costas, Joe Buck, Bob Eucker, and Charissa Thompson will also make appearances in the documentary, which features “interviews” with Homer Simpson himself, Chief Wiggum, Apu, and Comic Book Guy.

In “Homer at the Bat”, Mr. Burns brought on an all-star squad of MLB players to serve as ringers on his softball team to beat a rival power plant. Guest stars included Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey, Jr., José Canseco, Don Mattingly, and Darryl Strawberry as themselves. In the end, however, Homer wins the game after getting bonked in the head.

Springfield of Dreams will air on Sunday either before or after the afternoon NFL games, depending on your location. It either debuts approximately at 3 p.m. ET (for markets with an NFL game at 4:05 p.m. ET) and at 4:30 p.m. ET (for markets with an NFL game at 1 p.m. ET).

Watch a preview below via Entertainment Weekly.