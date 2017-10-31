Menu
Skepta unveils new Vicious EP featuring Lil B, ASAP Rocky: Stream/download

The follow-up to 2016's widely acclaimed Konnichiwa full-length

by
on October 31, 2017, 10:00am
0 comments

Skepta has just released the follow-up to Konnichiwa, the album that beat out David Bowie and Radiohead for the 2016 Mercury Prize. It’s a six-song EP titled, Vicious, and sees the UK grime artist linking up with the likes of Lil B, Section Boyz, and ASAP Mob members ASAP Rocky and ASAP Nast.

In addition to Konnichiwa, the EP follows a recent collaboration with Mick Jagger as well as memorable sets at both Glastonbury and Coachella.

Stream Vicious in its entirety below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Vicious EP Artwork:

skepta vicious ep stream new Skepta unveils new Vicious EP featuring Lil B, ASAP Rocky: Stream/download

Vicious Tracklist:
01. Still
02. Sit Down (feat. Lil B)
03. No Security
04. Worst (feat. Section Boyz)
05. Hypocrisy
06. Ghost Ride (feat. ASAP Rocky, ASAP Nast)

