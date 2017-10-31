Skepta unveils new Vicious EP featuring Lil B, ASAP Rocky: Stream/download

Skepta has just released the follow-up to Konnichiwa, the album that beat out David Bowie and Radiohead for the 2016 Mercury Prize. It’s a six-song EP titled, Vicious, and sees the UK grime artist linking up with the likes of Lil B, Section Boyz, and ASAP Mob members ASAP Rocky and ASAP Nast.

In addition to Konnichiwa, the EP follows a recent collaboration with Mick Jagger as well as memorable sets at both Glastonbury and Coachella.

Stream Vicious in its entirety below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Vicious EP Artwork:

Vicious Tracklist:

01. Still

02. Sit Down (feat. Lil B)

03. No Security

04. Worst (feat. Section Boyz)

05. Hypocrisy

06. Ghost Ride (feat. ASAP Rocky, ASAP Nast)