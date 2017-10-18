Sleater-Kinney reveal shredding new song “Here We Come”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

A handful of prominent artists — including Foo Fighters, Björk, and Bon Iver — are participating in a 7-inch singles series to benefit Planned Parenthood. Sleater-Kinney are also involved in the project, and today, they’ve revealed their contribution, “Here We Come”.

A crunching shredder of a track, it hurtles toward you just as its title promises. The song reportedly dates back to the same sessions that resulted in the punk outfit’s comeback album, last year’s stellar No Cities to Love, and one could easily see it fitting right in beside “Surface Envy” or “Bury Our Friends”. Hear it below.

The 7-inches for Planned Parenthood series will supposedly continue over the next few weeks. A bundled vinyl box set will be available soon after.