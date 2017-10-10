Sleigh Bells announce new mini-album, Kid Kruschev, share lead single, “And Saints”: Stream

Photo by Sloan Laurits​​

A year after dropping their last full-length, Jessica Rabbit, Sleigh Bells are back with brand new music. The noise pop duo will release a mini-LP entitled, Kid Kruschev, on November 17th via their own Torn Clean label.

The seven-track album was recorded after vocalist Alexis Krauss moved out of Brooklyn to upstate New York. With more “space to write and record without pissing off neighbors,” Krauss and Derek Miller set to work “embracing both the personal and world-scale anxiety of the moment.” “Doesn’t feel like the sky is falling, feels more like it fell,” Miller said in a statement. “Maybe a long time ago and it’s just more obvious now. Lots of friction and darkness as well as opposition to all that, which has been inspiring to see.”

Miller also mentioned that the band plans on putting out smaller efforts like this one “at a more consistent rate” for a while, so Kid Kruschev may just be the start of a run of new releases from the duo. As a first listen to the mini-album, Sleigh Bells have shared “And Saints”, a ghostly pulsating track that sounds like the lump in your throat that forms when you feel someone creeping behind you. Take a listen below.

Pre-order Kid Kruschev here, and find the tracklist and cover art below.

Kid Kruschev Artwork:



Kid Kruschev Tracklist:

01. Blue Trash Mattress Fire

02. Favorite Transgressions

03. Rainmaker

04. Panic Drills

05. Show Me The Door

06. Florida Thunderstorm

07. And Saints

Sleigh Bells will tour behind the mini-effort throughout the US and Canada this winter. Sunflower Bean will accompany them on a majority of the dates, so take a look at the full schedule below.

Sleigh Bells 2018 Tour Dates:

01/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

01/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

01/26 – Portland, ME @ Aura

01/27 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

01/28 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

01/30 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

01/31 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

02/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

02/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

02/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

02/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada *

02/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

02/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic *

02/10 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *

02/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *

02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

* = w/ Sunflower Bean