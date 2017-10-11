Slowdive share new video for “Don’t Know Why”: Watch

In less than two weeks, Slowdive will return to North American for a new tour leg supporting their self-titled comeback album. As if fans weren’t already eager for more shows behind one of the best albums of the year (so far), the British shoegazers have stoked anticipation by sharing a new video for their single “Don’t Know Why”.
The clip is directed by Grant Singer, known for his work with pop artists like The Weeknd, Lorde, and Ariana Grande. But don’t let the pedigree fool you, as Singer says it was “an honor” to work with Slowdive. “Slowdive has been my favorite band since I was a kid. To say that making this video was surreal would be an understatement.” The visual itself is somewhat surreal, focusing on three different characters to present “a triptych about memory, about being lost and abandoned.” Check it out via Apple Music here.
Slowdive have a pair of UK dates to finish before coming back to North America. They’ll start in Vancouver on October 23rd, and have a few new dates on the schedule. Check their full itinerary below.
Slowdive 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall
10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/30 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
11/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
11/03 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
11/12 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
11/14 – Boston,MA @ Paradise
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head
11/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ El Cultura Festival
01/27-02/11 – Australia @ Laneway Festival