Slowdive share new video for “Don’t Know Why”: Watch

In less than two weeks, Slowdive will return to North American for a new tour leg supporting their self-titled comeback album. As if fans weren’t already eager for more shows behind one of the best albums of the year (so far), the British shoegazers have stoked anticipation by sharing a new video for their single “Don’t Know Why”.

The clip is directed by Grant Singer, known for his work with pop artists like The Weeknd, Lorde, and Ariana Grande. But don’t let the pedigree fool you, as Singer says it was “an honor” to work with Slowdive. “Slowdive has been my favorite band since I was a kid. To say that making this video was surreal would be an understatement.” The visual itself is somewhat surreal, focusing on three different characters to present “a triptych about memory, about being lost and abandoned.” Check it out via Apple Music here.

Slowdive have a pair of UK dates to finish before coming back to North America. They’ll start in Vancouver on October 23rd, and have a few new dates on the schedule. Check their full itinerary below.

Slowdive 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall

10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/30 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

11/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

11/03 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

11/12 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

11/14 – Boston,MA @ Paradise

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

11/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ El Cultura Festival

01/27-02/11 – Australia @ Laneway Festival