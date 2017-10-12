Spike Lee revives his debut feature with Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It: Watch the trailer

“I’m not a freak, I’m not a sex addict, and I’m damn sure nobody’s property.”

In 1986, Spike Lee emerged as one of American cinema’s most exciting and distinctive modern voices with She’s Gotta Have It, a boldly open-minded (at least for its time) take on young black sexuality that wound up catapulting Lee into the national conversation, where he’d then define himself in the late part of that decade and well into the ’90s.

Now, Lee will return to where it all began, long before the pantheon of classics and the NBA2K story mode, and revive She’s Gotta Have It as a 10-episode Netflix series, with Lee directing all episodes of the first season. The basis is the same: Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) negotiates life, love, and passions of the artistic and amorous varieties alike in New York City, while working through her time with three different regular lovers: the lighthearted Mars (Anthony Ramos), the suave Greer (Cleo Anthony), and the mature, put-together Jamie (Lyriq Bent).

The first full trailer has been released in advance of the new series’ Thanksgiving debut, and it looks a lot like a Spike Lee joint, from the in-your-face introduction to the loose, conversational feel hanging over even this brief early look. With just over a month to go, we’re eager to see if Lee’s recent cinematic ambitions carry over to Netflix as well.