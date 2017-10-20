Spoon reveal 10th anniversary reissue of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga: Stream/download

Today, Spoon are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga with a deluxe reissue. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.

Due out through Merge Records, the reissue is spread out over two LPs, both pressed on 180-gram vinyl. On one is the original album, remastered by Howie Weinberg (Gorillaz, The White Stripes). The second comes with the Austin band’s Get Nice! EP, a 12-track rarity originally packaged with the first pressing of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga and featuring instrumental songs and alternate versions of “I Summon You” and “You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb”.

(Read: Spoon’s Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Entire Band’s Discography)

Spoon dropped their new album, Hot Thoughts, back in March. The indie rockers are scheduled to be on the road through the end of the year.

Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga Reissue Tracklist:

01. Don’t Make Me a Target

02. The Ghost of You Lingers

03. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb

04. Don’t You Evah

05. Rhthm & Soul

06. Eddie’s Ragga

07. The Underdog

08. My Little Japanese Cigarette Case

09. Finer Feelings

10. Black Like Me

Get Nice! Bonus 12-inch Tracklist:

01. I Got Mine

02. Be Still My Servant

03. Leave Your Effects Where They’re Easily Seen

04. I Summon You (Cool)

05. Mean Mad Margaret

06. Love Makes You Feel

07. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb

08. Tasty Fish

09. Dracula’s Cigarette

10. 1975

11. I Can Feel It Fade Like An AM Single

12. Curfew Tolls