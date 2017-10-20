Spoon reveal 10th anniversary reissue of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga: Stream/download

Today, Spoon are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga with a deluxe reissue. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.
Due out through Merge Records, the reissue is spread out over two LPs, both pressed on 180-gram vinyl. On one is the original album, remastered by Howie Weinberg (Gorillaz, The White Stripes). The second comes with the Austin band’s Get Nice! EP, a 12-track rarity originally packaged with the first pressing of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga and featuring instrumental songs and alternate versions of “I Summon You” and “You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb”.
Spoon dropped their new album, Hot Thoughts, back in March. The indie rockers are scheduled to be on the road through the end of the year.
Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga Reissue Tracklist:
01. Don’t Make Me a Target
02. The Ghost of You Lingers
03. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb
04. Don’t You Evah
05. Rhthm & Soul
06. Eddie’s Ragga
07. The Underdog
08. My Little Japanese Cigarette Case
09. Finer Feelings
10. Black Like Me
Get Nice! Bonus 12-inch Tracklist:
01. I Got Mine
02. Be Still My Servant
03. Leave Your Effects Where They’re Easily Seen
04. I Summon You (Cool)
05. Mean Mad Margaret
06. Love Makes You Feel
07. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb
08. Tasty Fish
09. Dracula’s Cigarette
10. 1975
11. I Can Feel It Fade Like An AM Single
12. Curfew Tolls