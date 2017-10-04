Spoon share video for “I Ain’t The One”, plus 2018 tour dates: Watch

Spoon continued their preposterously enjoyable run of very good records this year with the release of Hot Thoughts—one of 2017’s best albums so far—and today they’ve shared a video to accompany moody album cut “I Ain’t the One”. The somber blue, black and white tones of the video, which was directed by the duo of Ian Forsyth and Jane Pollard and features the Austin band performing the song in the NYC subway, jibe quite well with the star-crossed love vibe of “I Ain’t The One”, making for a very fitting visual. Watch it above.
In related news, Spoon’s announced a run of West Coast shows with White Reaper today, adding to their already packed schedule over the next three months, which sees the band hitting Europe in-between extensive North American dates. In addition to the busy tour itinerary, Spoon will also be reissuing their 2007 classic Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga via Merge Records on October 20th. To see Spoon frontman Britt Daniels’ thoughts on Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga (and the rest of Spoon’s records) check out our discussion on the band’s entire discography with the singer.
Spoon 2017-2018 Tour dates:
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater !
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater #
10/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #
10/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall #
10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm #
10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks #
10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/02 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie at Botanique
11/03 – Den Haag, NL @ Crossing Border Festival
11/03-04 – Wessenhauser, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
11/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/11 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne
11/12 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club
11/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
11/15 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/16 – Porto, PT @ Porto Coliseum
11/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios
11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/01 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
12/03 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
12/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
12/06 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
12/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
1/12 – Seattle, WA – Showboxb &
1/13 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater &
1/15 – Napa, CA – Jam Cellars &
1/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic &
1/18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater &
1/20 – Las Vegas, NV – Cosmopolitan &
! = w/ The Shins
# = w/ Mondo Cozmo
& = w/ White Reaper
Revisit the band’s recent performance of “Can I Sit Next To You” on Colbert below: