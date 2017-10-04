Spoon share video for “I Ain’t The One”, plus 2018 tour dates: Watch

Spoon continued their preposterously enjoyable run of very good records this year with the release of Hot Thoughts—one of 2017’s best albums so far—and today they’ve shared a video to accompany moody album cut “I Ain’t the One”. The somber blue, black and white tones of the video, which was directed by the duo of Ian Forsyth and Jane Pollard and features the Austin band performing the song in the NYC subway, jibe quite well with the star-crossed love vibe of “I Ain’t The One”, making for a very fitting visual. Watch it above.

In related news, Spoon’s announced a run of West Coast shows with White Reaper today, adding to their already packed schedule over the next three months, which sees the band hitting Europe in-between extensive North American dates. In addition to the busy tour itinerary, Spoon will also be reissuing their 2007 classic Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga via Merge Records on October 20th. To see Spoon frontman Britt Daniels’ thoughts on Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga (and the rest of Spoon’s records) check out our discussion on the band’s entire discography with the singer.

Spoon 2017-2018 Tour dates:

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater !

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater #

10/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

10/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall #

10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm #

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks #

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/02 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie at Botanique

11/03 – Den Haag, NL @ Crossing Border Festival

11/03-04 – Wessenhauser, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/11 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne

11/12 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

11/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/15 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/16 – Porto, PT @ Porto Coliseum

11/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/01 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

12/03 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

12/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

12/06 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

12/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

1/12 – Seattle, WA – Showboxb &

1/13 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater &

1/15 – Napa, CA – Jam Cellars &

1/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic &

1/18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater &

1/20 – Las Vegas, NV – Cosmopolitan &

! = w/ The Shins

# = w/ Mondo Cozmo

& = w/ White Reaper

Revisit the band’s recent performance of “Can I Sit Next To You” on Colbert below: