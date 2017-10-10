St. Vincent expands Fear the Future tour into 2018

Photo by Maria Jose Govea

Earlier today, we posted about “Pills”, the star-studded new St. Vincent cut featuring Jenny Lewis, Kamasi Washington, and Cara Delevingne, as well as production work from Sounwave and Jack Antonoff. Her new album, MASSEDUCTION, arrives on Friday and, to amp up anticipation that much more, the pop-rock virtuoso has added new dates to her Fear the Future tour.

The new dates kick off in early 2018 in Pittsburgh, and include stops at The Palladium in Los Angeles and the Windy City’s Chicago Theater. Trust us, you’re going to wanna catch her live show.

See her full tour schedule below, as well as a stream of "Pills".

St. Vincent 2017-18 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Paramount Pictures Studios

10/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

10/20 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater

10/21 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater

10/23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolirendenburg

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall

11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival

01/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

01/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

01/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

01/13 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center

01/15 – Denver, CO @ Filmmore Auditorium

01/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

01/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

01/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

01/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory