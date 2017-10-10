St. Vincent expands Fear the Future tour into 2018

Photo by Maria Jose Govea
Earlier today, we posted about “Pills”, the star-studded new St. Vincent cut featuring Jenny Lewis, Kamasi Washington, and Cara Delevingne, as well as production work from Sounwave and Jack Antonoff. Her new album, MASSEDUCTION, arrives on Friday and, to amp up anticipation that much more, the pop-rock virtuoso has added new dates to her Fear the Future tour.
The new dates kick off in early 2018 in Pittsburgh, and include stops at The Palladium in Los Angeles and the Windy City’s Chicago Theater. Trust us, you’re going to wanna catch her live show.
January 2018 dates have been added to the international run including The Palladium in Los Angeles on January 25. See her full tour schedule below, as well as a stream of “Pills”.
St. Vincent 2017-18 Tour Dates:
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Paramount Pictures Studios
10/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
10/20 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
10/21 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
10/23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolirendenburg
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall
11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival
01/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
01/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
01/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
01/13 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center
01/15 – Denver, CO @ Filmmore Auditorium
01/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
01/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
01/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
01/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory