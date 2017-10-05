St. Vincent performs “New York” and “Los Ageless” on Colbert: Watch

Next week promises the release of MASSEDUCATION, the fifth album from St. Vincent. Boasting contributions from Jack Antonoff, Kamasi Washington, Jenny Lewis, and Top Dawg Entertainment producer Sounwave, it follows her acclaimed self-titled LP from 2014.

In the lead-up to the record’s release, the indie rocker born Annie Clark turned in a two-song performance on the Late Show on Wednesday, playing both “New York” and “Los Ageless”. For the former, Clark was joined by a pianist dressed in a ski mask; she also changed the track’s lyrics from “motherfucker” to “You’re the only other sucker in the city who can handle me.”

As for “Los Ageless”, a web exclusive, props included floating legs sticking out from the stage curtains, similar to the vivid artwork that’s accompanied the album’s rollout. All in all, Clark was captivating at every turn, proving once again why her live show is a must-see experience. Find the replays up above and below.

MASSEDUCATION is out October 13th via Loma Vista. She’s expected to kick off her supporting tour this weekend. On Tuesday, she shared the music video for her latest single “Los Ageless”.