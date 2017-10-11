St. Vincent performs “New York” on Jools Holland: Watch

St. Vincent is on a roll of stunning televised performances in support of her forthcoming new album, MASSEDUCTION. Last week, she stopped by Late Show with Stephen Colbert to brilliantly deliver a pair of songs. More recently, she brought her single “New York” across the pond for an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Later… with Jools Holland.

Annie Clark went minimalist for the performance, backed only by a red-masked pianist for the stripped-down rendition. The singer herself was dressed in a full-body catsuit and a giant lime green belt, sticking with the striking visuals of this latest album cycle even as she delivered such a hauntingly beautiful track. Check out the performance below. Tuesday’s episode of Jools Holland also featured Beck.

MASSEDUCTION is out this Friday, October 13th. In addition to “New York”, the singles “Pills” and “Los Ageless” have been released in advance of the album. St. Vincent also previewed her supporting “Fear the Future” tour in Los Angeles over the weekend, and she’s since expanded dates into 2018.