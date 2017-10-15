St. Vincent shares Japanese bonus track “Power Corrupts”: Stream

Photo by Nedda Afsari

St. Vincent returned with her latest opus, MASSEDUCTION, on Friday, pushing her boundaries further during the course of its 13 tracks. Japanese listeners were blessed with an additional tune, which has now made its way online.

The bonus track is called “政権腐敗”, which translates as “Power Corrupts”, and features vocals from Enon member and St. Vincent touring musician Toko Yasuda. It features some elements of the title track, including the looped vocoder chorus “mass seduction” and the Japanese shouts in the intro. The most prominent instrumental change is the addition of a funky synth bass. Hear it below.

Stream MASSEDUCTION here. Clark will commence the European leg of her “Fear the Future” tour this week; the trek will arrive in the US next month.