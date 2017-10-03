St. Vincent skewers superficial celebrities in “Los Ageless” video: Watch

St. Vincent will reveal her new album, MASSEDUCATION, next Friday, October 13th. The follow-up to her excellent self-titled LP from 2014 is being teased today with a music video for her latest single “Los Ageless”.

Here, the indie rocker born Annie Clark pokes fun at the elite of Los Angeles. She signs up for bougie hobbies like yoga and plastic surgery, except takes them to extreme, almost horror-like, levels. The vivid and vividly jarring clip was helmed by Willo Perron, a creative who’s worked with Kanye West and The xx; he’s also helped with St. Vincent’s 2017 Record Store Day ambassadorship. Watch the full video up above.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

St. Vincent and Fiona Apple recently performed together live (!) at the Trans-Peco Festival in Marfa, Texas.