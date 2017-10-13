St. Vincent unveils her latest opus, MASSEDUCTION: Stream/download

Photo by Maria Jose Govea

Today marks the release of St. Vincent’s new album, MASSEDUCTION. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.

MASSEDUCTION marks Annie Clark’s fifth full-length overall following 2014’s impressive self-titled LP. Spanning 13 tracks, the album was co-produced by Clark and Jack Antonoff, who earned accolade earlier this year for his work on Lorde’s Melodrama. Recording took place at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan, with additional sessions at Rough Consumer Studio in Brooklyn, and Compound Fracture in Los Angeles.

Other album contributors included Doveman’s Thomas Bartlett on piano, Kamasi Washington on saxophone, Jenny Lewis and Cara Delevingne on vocals, and beat production from Kendrick Lamar collaborator Sounwave. Greg Leisz and Rich Hinman added pedal steel, and Tuck and Patti Andress contributed guitar and vocals respectively on select tracks. Plus, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein penned the answers to Clark’s pre-scripted interview kit.

“Every record I make has an archetype,” explains Clark in a statement. “Strange Mercy was Housewives on Pills. St. Vincent was Near-Future Cult Leader. MASSEDUCTION is different, it’s pretty first person. You can’t fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record.” In a recent interview with New Yorker, Clark discussed the “sex and drugs and sadness” that informed the record.

In support of MASSEDUCATION, Clark will embark on her “Fear the Future Tour” beginning later this month.

MASSEDUCTION Artwork:

MASSEDUCTION Tracklist:

01. Hang On Me

02. Pills

03. Masseduction

04. Sugarboy

05. Los Ageless

06. Happy Birthday, Johnny

07. Savior

08. New York

09. Fear The Future

10. Young Lover

11. Dancing with a Ghost

12. Slow Disco

13. Smoking Section