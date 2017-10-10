St. Vincent unveils new single “Pills”, featuring Jenny Lewis, Jack Antonoff, and Kamasi Washington: Stream

St. Vincent has unveiled a new track from her forthcoming album, MASSEDUCTION. Entitled “Pills”, it’s an all-star collaboration featuring contributions from Jenny Lewis, Kamasi Washington, and Annie Clark’s former girlfriend, actress/model Cara Delevingne, who provides backing vocals. It was helmed by Jack Antonoff, with Kendrick Lamar collaborator Sounwave aiding in the production of the beat. Take a listen above.

Over a whimsical, almost Vampire Weekend-esque backdrop, Clark can be heard ruminating on society’s dependency on pills and other forms of medication:

“Pills to wake, pills to sleep

Pills, pills, pills every day of the week

Pills to walk, pills to think

Pills, pills, pills for the family

Pills to grow, pills to shrink

Pills, pills, pills and a big stiff drink

Pills to fuck, pills to eat

Pills, pills, pills down the kitchen sink”

MASSEDUCTION is out this Friday, October 13th. “New York” and “Los Ageless” were the two other teaser tracks released in advance of the album. Over the weekend, St. Vincent previewed her supporting “Fear the Future” tour in Los Angeles. She also recently appeared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a brilliant two-song performance.