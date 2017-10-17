Menu
Standalone Han Solo movie gets official title as production wraps

Ron Howard has wrapped the May 25th, 2018 release

by
on October 17, 2017, 12:38pm
0 comments

After taking over for the film’s original directors, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, back in June, Ron Howard has wrapped production on the Han Solo Star Wars anthology. To celebrate, he revealed the official title for the film: Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The title keeps the standalone feature in line with the previous non-trilogy adventure in a galaxy far, far away, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Check out Howard’s announcement below.

Howard stepped in to helm the film after Miller and Lord departed over disagreements with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan regarding the movie’s tone. As a result, Michael K. Williams’ character, described as a “kick-ass” half-man, half-beast, was cut from the final storyAlden Ehrenreich remained on to play the title hero, as did Donald Glover, who portrays a young Lando Calrissian. Woody HarrelsonEmilia Clarke, Paul BettanyThandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also have roles, while Joonas Suotamo steps in as the iconic Chewbacca.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th, 2018.

