Standalone Han Solo movie gets official title as production wraps

After taking over for the film’s original directors, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, back in June, Ron Howard has wrapped production on the Han Solo Star Wars anthology. To celebrate, he revealed the official title for the film: Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The title keeps the standalone feature in line with the previous non-trilogy adventure in a galaxy far, far away, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Check out Howard’s announcement below.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Howard stepped in to helm the film after Miller and Lord departed over disagreements with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan regarding the movie’s tone. As a result, Michael K. Williams’ character, described as a “kick-ass” half-man, half-beast, was cut from the final story. Alden Ehrenreich remained on to play the title hero, as did Donald Glover, who portrays a young Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also have roles, while Joonas Suotamo steps in as the iconic Chewbacca.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th, 2018.