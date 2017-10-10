Steven Spielberg signs content deal with Apple, will revive Amazing Stories

With all of the clout and the infrastructure it has, it was really only just a matter of time until Apple opted to join the great content-sharing arms race of the ’10s. And, in true Apple fashion, the monolithic company is looking to make its streaming service debut by breaking out some of the heaviest possible hitters.

News has emerged today that Apple will be picking up the option on Steven Spielberg’s upcoming reboot of his mid-’80s anthology series Amazing Stories, to run as an ongoing series at a to-be-determined point in the near future. As confirmed in a statement from Apple, Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller will oversee the redevelopment of the property, which arrives at a perfect moment in a world dominated by IT and Stranger Things and all ’80s nostalgia in general. Spielberg will once again oversee the reportedly 10-episode project as a producer, with Apple releasing the series as part of its debut in what’s rapidly becoming a crowded streaming field.

There’s a lot of talk, on this site and elsewhere, about the myriad possibilities offered by streaming companies over the comparatively restrictive studio system, but a titan on the level of Spielberg making his presence felt in the space is yet another watershed moment, a confirmation that even some of the most guaranteed hitmakers are becoming more and more interested in what small(ish) screens have to offer over their larger counterparts. And with the ever-growing popularity of anthology series, which offer a more contained viewing experience for those interested in one-off episodes, Amazing Stories could well become an even bigger hit than it was during its three-year initial run.

Although no release date has been confirmed for the series so far, Apple’s increasingly publicized ramp-up to its streaming debut will undoubtedly yield a timeframe before long. In the meantime, Spielberg will keep himself busy with next year’s Ready Player One, as well as his honors in the recently premiered HBO documentary Spielberg.