Stormzy freestyles over a Drake beat in the music video for “4PM IN LONDON”: Watch

The U.K. rapper and Mercury Prize nominee also released a short film last week

by
on October 02, 2017, 6:10pm
Stormzy’s debut album Gang Signs & Prayer found itself on the shortlist for the U.K.’s Mercury Prize this summer, but you won’t find the English rapper resting on his laurels. Today finds the release of a fiery new freestyle, “4PM in London”, as well as an accompanying music video.

Drake’s “4pm In Calabasas” provides the beat to Stormzy’s freestyle, which is as propulsive as it is confrontational. Kaylum Dennis’ precise, one-shot video maintains the cut’s intensity by never wavering from Stormzy’s charismatic performance. See it above.

The freestyle follows the release of a short film from Stormzy. As with its accompanying album, the intense, 15-minute film is called Gang Signs & Prayer. Watch it below.

