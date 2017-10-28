Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton denied entry into the US after being found with cocaine: Report

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the US after being found in possession of cocaine.

According to PEOPLE, Heaton was going through customs at Los Angeles International Airport when police found cocaine in his possession. He was briefly detained before being sent back to his native UK.

Heaton was absent from the Stranger Things season two premiere party held in Los Angeles on Thursday. New episodes of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series premiered on Friday.

Consequence of Sound has reached out to Heaton’s representatives for comment.