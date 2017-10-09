Stranger Things’ second season episode titles are here for you to obsess over

Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things returns on October 27th for a second season that promises something “bigger” and “weirder” than what we’ve seen thus far. Now, series creators Ross and Matt Duffer are whetting appetites by releasing a revised list of episode titles for to obsess over.

The brothers initially released the episode titles last year, but because “people are smart on the f—ing internet” they’ve made them a bit more opaque. Here’s the original titles for the nine-episode season:

Madmax

The Boy Who Came Back to Life

The Pumpkin Patch

The Palace

The Storm

The Pollywog

The Secret Cabin

The Brain

The Lost Brother

And here’s the new titles, three of which are still being withheld:

Chapter 1: Dragon’s Lair

Chapter 2: Trick or Treat Freak

Chapter 3: The Pollywog

Chapter 4: Will the Wise

Chapter 5: Dig Dug

Chapter 6: The Spy

Chapter 7, 8, and 9: Super Duper Secret

Video game fans should instantly recognize Dragon’s Lair and Dig Dug as two popular ’80s-era video games, while eagle-eared fans of the show will recall Will the Wise as the Dungeons and Dragons alias of Will Byers. “The Pollywog” is the only title to have carried over from the first batch, and many online feel that word’s definition as “a tadpole” refers to whatever that slug thing was that Will puked up at the end of the last season.

Any other insights or theories? Do share them with us. In the meantime, watch another short teaser above. As in the show’s previous teasers and trailers, it finds the boys trick-or-treating in their Ghostbusters costumes.

We get it, guys. It’s the ’80s. More Steve, please.