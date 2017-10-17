Superchunk unveil new single “Break the Glass” and “Mad World” cover: Stream

This year has seen Superchunk forgo a traditional full-length album in favor of a series of standalone releases benefiting causes close to their hearts. The North Carolina indie rockers shared the charity acoustic single, “Everything At Once” in February, released a limited-edition compilation for Record Store Day, and followed up with a 7-inch vinyl benefiting Planned Parenthood this summer. They’ve resurfaced today with another limited-edition release, this time with all proceeds going to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The 7-inch is currently available in the Merge Records store or Bandcamp. There are 250 copies on black vinyl and 290 on yellow vinyl with sleeves signed by all four members of Superchunk.

The A-side is an urgent, yet hopeful pop punk tune called “Break the Glass” featuring vocals from Sabrina Ellis of A Giant Dog. Meanwhile, the B-side is a thrashing cover of Corrosion of Conformity’s 1985 track “Mad World”. Hear the set below.

Read McCaughan’s statement about the release:

“‘Break the Glass’ is a song about realizing you are in an emergency situation and trying to not lose your shit so you can respond to the ongoing disaster in a productive way. Trying to figure out why so many people around you are acting like nothing is wrong and wondering if maybe you’re the one that’s crazy…but you know you’re not. We are lucky to have Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog) singing on this track because no one conveys personal (or political) urgency more effectively than Sabrina.

‘Mad World’ is a song by NC hardcore legends Corrosion of Conformity, one of the first punk bands I saw, and unfortunately the lyrics are still appropriate today.”

Superchunk’s last full-length was 2013’s I Hate Music. The group has a few tour dates at the end of October; find the full details below.

Superchunk 2018 Tour Dates:

10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

10/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

10/29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest 16