Superman returns in new Justice League trailer: Watch

On the heels of Gal Gadot’s stint hosting Saturday Night Live, Warner Bros. has unveiled a new trailer for Justice League. The latest preview opens with the return of Superman (sort of), whose resurrection seems crucial given Bruce Wayne’s foreboding vision: “I had a dream, it was the end of the world.” Spanning nearly three minutes, the trailer features plenty of action scenes involving Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gadot’s Wonder Woman alongside Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and it’s all soundtracked by a very shitty cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” by Gang of Youths. Check it out above.

Justice League hits theaters November 17th. It was directed by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon, who joined the film’s production after Znyder took a leave of absence following the death of his daughter. Danny Elfman composed the film’s score.