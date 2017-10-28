Surviving members of Linkin Park reunite for tribute concert in honor of Chester Bennington: Video + Setlist

Three months after Chester Bennington’s tragic passing, the surviving members of Linkin Park reunited for a tribute concert in honor of their late frontman. Taking place at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night and streaming live online, the three-hour concert saw Linkin Park joined on stage by a number of special guests, including members of Blink-182, System of a Down, and No Doubt, as well as Alanis Morissette and Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, among many others.

“Doing this show is one of the hardest things we ever decided to do,” Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda told the crowd shortly after the band took the stage. There were several noteworthy moments right from the concert’s onset, including the live debut of “Roads Untraveled” and an instrumental performance of “Numb” which saw the crowd sing the entirety of Bennington’s lyrics.

Rossdale sang lead on “Leave Out All the Rest”; Adrian Young, Tom Dumont and Tony Kanal of No Doubt took the stage alongside Alanis Morissette to perform “Castle of Glass”, which was followed by the debut of a new song written by Morissette called “Rest”; Shinoda also debuted a new song in tribute to Bennington called “Looking for an Answer”, which was written in the wake of the singer’s death; Daron Malakian and Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down and Frank Zummo of Sum 41 performed “Rebellion” and “The Catalyst”; and Blink-182 performed their own “I Miss You” as well as “What I’ve Done”. At the end of the main set, Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington, gave a speech thanking the band and its fans.

You can replay the concert in full up above, and see the full setlist below. Proceeds from the concert benefited the One More Light Fund for mental health awareness.

(Read: Pulling Beneath the Surface: On Chester Bennington’s Push Through the Pain)

Setlist:

Robot Boy / The Messenger / Iridescent

Roads Untraveled (Live Debut)

Numb (crowd singing the entire song)

Shadow of the Day (with U2’s With or Without You extended bridge, with Ryan Key of Yellowcard)

Leave Out All the Rest (with Gavin Rossdale of Bush)

Somewhere I Belong (with Takahiro “Taka” Moriuchi of ONE OK Rock)

Unicorns & Lolipops (video only)

Castle of Glass (with Adrian Young, Tom Dumont and Tony Kanal of No Doubt, and Alanis Morissette)

Rest (Alanis Morissette cover) (New Alanis song played by Alanis Morissette & Mike Farrell)

Nobody Can Save Me (with Steven McKellar of Civil Twilight and Jon Green)

Battle Symphony (with Jon Green)

Sharp Edges (with Ilsey Juber)

Talking to Myself (with Ilsey Juber, with Bob Dylan’s All Along the Watchtower)

Heavy (with Kiiara and Julia Michaels)

One More Light

Looking for an Answer (Mike Shinoda only, live debut, brand new song, written after Chester’s death)

Waiting for the End (ext. Intro/Outro w/ Mike Shinoda singing)

Crawling (with Oliver Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon and Zedd on drums)

Papercut (with Machine Gun Kelly)

One Step Closer (with Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh of Julien-K and Dead by Sunrise and Jonathan Davis of KoRn)

A Place for My Head (with Jeremy McKinnon from A Day To Remember)

Rebellion (with Daron Malakian and Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down and Frank Zummo of Sum 41)

The Catalyst (with Deryck Whibley and Frank Zummo of Sum 41 and Jon Green)

I Miss You (blink‐182 cover) (with blink‐182)

What I’ve Done (with blink‐182)

In the End (After the song Chester’s wife Talinda Bennington did a speech)

Encore:

Iridescent

New Divide (with Chester’s pre-recorded vocals from a 2014 show)

A Light That Never Comes (with Steve Aoki, Bebe Rexha and Frank Zummo on drums)

Burn It Down (with M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold)

Faint (with M. Shadows and Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold)

Bleed It Out (extended bridge with The Messenger chorus until the end of the song, with everyone except Jonathan D)

One More Light (Chester Forever Remix by Steve Aoki)