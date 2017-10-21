SZA is recording her next album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

This year, R&B singer SZA finally had the breakthrough with her critically acclaimed debut album, Ctrl, which we’ve anticipated since giving her a CoSign back in 2013. Not content to rest on her laurels, the First Lady of Top Dawg Entertainment has already begun collaborating on a new project with Mark Ronson (Amy Winehouse, Queens of the Stone Age) and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

The New Jersey native spilled the news in a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times during which she also spoke about nearly quitting music, dealing with anxiety while writing Ctrl, and being a perfectionist, as well as not wanting to be labeled as an artist.

“People grapple with labeling me as hip-hop, R&B or pop, and it’s interesting to me,” SZA stated. “I’m just making music. I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I’m making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music.”

As Rap-Up points out, Ronson and Parker debuted a SZA collaboration during their joint performance at New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival this summer. It’s not yet known whether the “eight or so new songs” the duo had already recorded together at the time will be included on SZA’s upcoming album.

Similarly, it’s unclear whether SZA’s sophomore effort will be a joint project or if the duo will merely be producing the bulk of the record. What we do know, however, is she’s excited to return to the studio. On Friday, she tweeted, “Today I record finally.”

Today I record 😍 finally 😩 — SZA (@sza) October 20, 2017

In the meantime, SZA is touring Europe behind Ctrl in support of Bryson Tiller through the end of November before resuming her sold out North American tour.

