SZA performs “Normal Girl” on Jools Holland: Watch

Even with an excellent debut album out, Top Dawg’s R&B queen SZA has carried her momentum through the second half of 2017. She featured on a remix of Lorde’s “Homemade Dynamite” alongside Khalid and Post Malone, as well as contributed to the soundtrack for HBO’s Insecure. She also dropped in on Later… with Jools Holland to deliver Ctrl single “Normal Girl”, sleek vibes and all.

Watch it below.

SZA will be playing across the US through mid-December on one of this season’s best tours. For more of Jools Holland, check out recent performances from Grizzly Bear, The National, St. Vincent, and Kelela here.