SZA shares unreleased verse from “Love Galore” on Instagram: Watch

R&B virtuoso SZA dropped her debut full-length, Crtl, earlier this summer, and one of its undisputed highlights was “Love Galore”, a collaboration with Travis Scott. Now, the singer has taken to Instagram to share “the verse that never was.”

lol ackin a damn foo to the verse that never was 😂 #ineedachickentender @sageaflocka A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

It’s a gripping, confident stream, lip-synced by SZA as she chills on her tour bus with a bottle of something that looks delicious. The whole thing evokes that old adage, the one that says artists always end up cutting their best work. Now, will somebody please get her a chicken tender?

Watch SZA perform the final version of “Love Galore” on Fallon with Scott, and ask yourself: Could there still be a place for it?