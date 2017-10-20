Taylor Swift debuts new song “Gorgeous”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Taylor Swift is preparing to release her sixth studio album, Reputation, next month. Today, the pop singer has premiered the latest teaser track, “Gorgeous”.

Swift first teased the song on Thursday by sharing a short snippet on Instagram. Fans who attended an album listening session at her Rhode Island home, as well as others who were at a separate London preview, have singled out the song as one of their favorites.

“Gorgeous” comes on the heels of the previous teaser tracks, “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?”. Reputation arrives on November 10th through Big Machine Records.