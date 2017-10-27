Taylor Swift shares dystopian “…Ready For It?” video: Watch

Just last week, Taylor Swift debuted “Gorgeous”, the third teaser track from her sixth studio album, Reputation. Tonight, the pop singer has returned with the video for her previous single, “…Ready For It?”.

The video is directed by frequent Swift collaborator Joseph Kahn, who described the dystopian clip as “an homage to sci-fi and anime” — which is a really nice way of saying Swift made a music video that’s essentially a whitewashing of Ghost in the Shell. And even then, ScarJo did that first.

Kahn also helmed the videos for Swift’s “Out of the Woods”, “Bad Blood”, and the singer’s most recent visual for “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Reputation arrives on November 10th through Big Machine Records.