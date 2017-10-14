That time Donald Trump gleefully praised Eminem at MTV’s Shady Convention: Watch

Well, this is weird. On the heels of Eminem’s BET Awards freestyle in which the rapper savaged Donald Trump, a video from MTV’s 2014 “Shady Nation Convention” has emerged in which Trump —the 45th president of the United States and America’s first orange commander in chief — gleefully introduces Eminem in a campaign-style rally.

Trump, who is labeled as “The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Cash” in the skit, introduces Slim Shady with his usual grace and aplomb. “When the Shady Party called and told me there’s going to be a convention, I said, ‘It’s gotta be a big one, and it’s gotta be right here in New York!’ Because this is the best city in the world, am I right? Of course I’m right, I’m always right — I’m Donald Trump, I’m always right!” Trump bellows from the podium as he picks up speed. “I know a winner when I see one! And Donald Trump is telling you, right now, Slim Shady is a winner! He’s got brains, he’s got guts and he’s got Donald Trump’s vote! Ladies and gentlemen, our great candidate: Slim Shady!”

A speech consisting of nonsense paired with outrageous self aggrandizing and comical hubris — very little has changed in Trump’s oration style in the last 13 years. What probably doesn’t have Mr. Trump’s vote is the aforementioned freestyle, or that time the man born Marshall Mathers lead 90,000 people in a “Fuck Trump” chant while wearing a shirt adorned with the same mantra. It’s all the more funny when you consider the fact Trump previously called Eminem one of his favorite musicians.

Well, this is awkward. pic.twitter.com/08HYBMbC31 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 14, 2017

Revisit “our great candidate” ripping “The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Cash” a new one below.