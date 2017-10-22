The 13 Scariest Hip-Hop Songs

If it haunts, chills, or creeps you out, you’ll find it at Forever Halloween, where it’s Friday the 13th, Devil’s Night, and All Hallow’s Eve 365 days a year. Yeah, we’re pretty much sick bastards.

It’s a little under a week until Halloween. Already, we’re exhausted from scary movie overdoses, bowls of bite-size treats, and telling unfortunate souls that their Donald Trump costume is still a major cliché. That “Monster Mash” song at the grocery store isn’t helping either, especially the cycle of spooky sounds — y’know, the guttural screams, manic laughter, or howling wolves.

That’s why we decided to shake things up and really try and scare ourselves by turning to one thing we know: music. Rather than throwing all of the creepiest songs in one cauldron and hoping for magic, we opted to focus on individual genres. Given that we already collected our scariest pop, rock, and love songs, it made sense to chill our spines with a new beat.

Assembled before you is a nightmarish list of hip-hop songs that could make Michael Myers choke on candy corn and even give Freddy Krueger nightmares. Not for the faint of heart, give this compilation a listen at your own behest and transport yourself to the troubled mind of Christopher Wallace or feel the full-frontal assault of Death Grips’ otherworldly instrumentals.

If you survive, comment below…

__________________________________________________________