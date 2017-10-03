The Breeders return with new single “Wait in the Car”: Stream

In July, The Breeders announced their first tour in three years. Now, the alternative rock outfit is back with perhaps even bigger news: their first music release since 2009’s reunion EP, Fate to Fatale. The new single is called “Wait in the Car” and can be streamed below via an accompanying visual.

According to a press statement, the raucous, two-minute track is the first featuring the classic lineup behind The Breeders’ 1993 LP, Last Splash — Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson. The group’s members hit the studio to work on this new material not long after going on a 20th anniversary tour of Last Splash in 2013.

The song’s artwork and clip come from Chris Bigg (formerly of the v23 team who worked on the band’s previous releases on label 4AD) and Martin Andersen. The video in particular is comprised of 800 still images.

The “Wait in the Car” single will also form part of a new series of 7-inch releases. The Breeders’ last full-length was 2008’s Mountain Battles.

The group’s upcoming tour starts in Scotland on October 15th and will see the band venture throughout Europe before returning stateside to open for Arcade Fire in Minnesota and Chicago ahead of a string of headlining dates across the US. Check out The Breeders’ complete itinerary below.

The Breeders 2017 Tour Dates:

10/15 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

10/16 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/17 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

10/18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

10/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

10/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/27 – Paris, FR @ Gaite Lyrique

10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Centre *

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

11/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/04 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

* = w/ Arcade Fire